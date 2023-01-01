stock photo similar to Soul Mate
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Soul Mate

aka Soulmate, Sol Mate

Soul Mate, also known as Soulmate, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pinesoul and Wookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Soul Mate is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, the average price of Soul Mate typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Soul Mate’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Soul Mate, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight