Soul Mate
aka Soulmate, Sol Mate
Soul Mate, also known as Soulmate, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pinesoul and Wookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Soul Mate is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, the average price of Soul Mate typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Soul Mate’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Soul Mate, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Soul MateOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Soul Mate products near you
Similar to Soul Mate near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—