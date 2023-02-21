Sour Berry OG
THC 23%CBD —
Sour Berry OG potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Berry OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Sour Diesel and Berry OG. It’s pungent and powerful, ideal for evenings and weekends with a tangy, kush palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Berry OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
