Sour Cheese is a happy hybrid strain that is great for getting social and creative. This cross of Cheese and Sour Diesel (or possibly Strawberry Diesel) leaves many feeling ready to make art, listen to music, or get philosophical with friends. These plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks, grow well indoors and out, and tend to produce high yields.
