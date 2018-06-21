ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 18 reviews

Sour Cherry Sherbert

Sour Cherry Sherbert

Sour Cherry Sherbert by TKO Reserve is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a unique terpene profile and uplifting effects. This strain was created by crossing Laughing Gas with Sunset Sherbet, and it can motivate a pleasant shift in mood as well as dull pain. The aroma is a mixture of tart cherries and diesel while the flavor is a touch more herbal, expressing notes of hops, pine, lavender, and cinnamon. Enjoy Sour Cherry Sherbert throughout the day to stimulate creativity while combating minor aches and pains.

Lineage

Strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Sour Cherry Sherbert

