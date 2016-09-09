ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Dream
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sour Dream

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 126 reviews

Sour Dream

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 126 reviews

Sour Dream

Sour Dream is the energetic daughter of a Blue Dream and Sour Diesel cross. Featuring a strong, sour, fuel-like aroma, this hybrid takes after its Diesel heritage. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Sour Dream is extremely uplifting and fun. Its euphoric effects make this a great social strain. Perfect for being out and about, Sour Dream will ease anxiety while giving you energy equivalent to a cup of coffee.

Effects

Show all

92 people reported 810 effects
Euphoric 67%
Happy 67%
Uplifted 61%
Energetic 57%
Creative 44%
Stress 38%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 21%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

126

Show all

Avatar for Prof_Zeitgeist
Member since 2014
Good stuff. Smoked some, lost the bowl. Waiting to come down so i can find the bowl again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Just picked up and was surprised by the high I got. It smokes smooth and the high is even smoother. Drops you in some giggle fits and some longs conversations. Very social, functional, and fun high. Highly recommended if you want to uplift your day and go out and do something.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for NoahDakota
Member since 2011
Very good weed, I would love to try this Strain again sometime. It keeps you floating, and keeps you in a great mood. Very euphoric high, its very relaxing, while being very energizing. I recommend this Strain to anyone who has Migraines, Insomnia, Pain, and Lack of Appetite. Highly recommend...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for SurrealDaniel
Member since 2014
This strain is great to alleviate my IBS and also a great appetite stimulant. Strong diesel taste intially but upon exhale you can taste the sweet tones from its Blue Dream parent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MegaMan
Member since 2013
I got Sour Dream in Vancouver BC and vaporized it. This bud has a great smell and taste to it. It provides a pleasant but intense sativa high. I felt very uplifted and euphoric right away. It gave me a racing heart but not in an anxiety inducing way, which I'm prone to. The peek high is not tha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Sour Dream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Dream nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Sour Dream

Products with Sour Dream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Dream nearby.

Most popular in