Sour Gorilla
Sour Gorilla effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Gorilla potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Gorilla, also known as Gorilla Diesel,, is a sativa weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, tingly, and euphoric. Sour Gorilla has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Gorilla, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
