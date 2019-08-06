ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Sour Kosher

Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Sour Kosher
A tasty sativa strain from DNA genetics, Sour Kosher is a cross between the famous “AJ” cut of Sour Diesel and their very own award-winning Kosher Kush. The Kush influences slow down the high a bit, leaving you feeling a bit more relaxed and at ease than with Sour Diesel. Buds produce a gassy, piney, and sour aroma and flavor that may perk you up even before you pack a bowl. 

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Kosher

