stock photo similar to Sour Lemon Mochi
Sour Lemon Mochi
write a review
Sour Lemon Mochi is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of (Mochi x LemonTini) x KG Sour D bx. This is a high-yielding, stretchy plant that blooms into deep purple buds with unruly orange hairs and green accents. Sour Lemon Mochi evokes a palate of creamy gelato, diesel, and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Lemon Mochi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Lemon MochiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Lemon Mochi products near you
Similar to Sour Lemon Mochi near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—