stock photo similar to Sour Lemon Mochi
Hybrid

Sour Lemon Mochi

Sour Lemon Mochi is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of (Mochi x LemonTini) x KG Sour D bx. This is a high-yielding, stretchy plant that blooms into deep purple buds with unruly orange hairs and green accents. Sour Lemon Mochi evokes a palate of creamy gelato, diesel, and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Lemon Mochi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

