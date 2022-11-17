Sour Mango
Sour Mango effects are mostly calming.
Sour Mango potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Mango is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Mango Haze. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Sour Mango is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Mango effects make them feel happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Mango when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Sour Mango features an aroma and flavor profile of mango, peach, and citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Mango, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Mango sensations
Sour Mango helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 9% of people say it helps with Inflammation
