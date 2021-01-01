Buy Sour Papaya near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
Sour Papaya effects
Show all
8 people reported 20 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
12% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
12% of people say it helps with ptsd
Similar to Sour Papaya
Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
check back later
check back later
check back later
check back later
check back later
|AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
write a review