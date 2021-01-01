Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Sour Papaya

Sour Papaya

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Hybrid
Relaxed
Happy
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 9 reviews

Sour Papaya is believed to be a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about Sour Papaya and its effects.

Buy Sour Papaya near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Sour Papaya effects

Show all
8 people reported 20 effects
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
12% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
12% of people say it helps with ptsd

Similar to Sour Papaya

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sour Papaya reviews9

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight