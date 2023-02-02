Sour Pink Grapefruit
Sour Pink Grapefruit effects are mostly calming.
Sour Pink Grapefruit is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sour Pink Grapefruit - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Pink Grapefruit
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Pink Grapefruit strain effects
Sour Pink Grapefruit strain flavors
Sour Pink Grapefruit strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Pink Grapefruit products near you
Similar to Sour Pink Grapefruit near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—