Sour Punch
Sour Punch effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Punch potency is lower THC than average.
Sour Punch is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, energetic, and giggly. Sour Punch has 12% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sour Punch sensations
Strain flavors
Sour Punch helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
