Sour Zkittlez
aka Sour Skittles
Sour Zkittlez effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Zkittlez potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Zkittlez, also known as Sour Skittles,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and creative. Sour Zkittlez has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Zkittlez, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sour Zkittlez sensations
Sour Zkittlez helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
