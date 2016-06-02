ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Southern Lights
Sativa

3.9 9 reviews

Southern Lights

aka White Star

Southern Lights, formerly known as White Star, from Delta 9 Labs takes NYC Diesel and adds just a touch of earthy indica flavor from Sensi Star to the mix. The cerebral sativa effects are led by a pungent, fruity musk that invigorates and uplifts the senses. The elevated head buzz is eventually displaced by relaxing body effects, an attribute that can be enhanced by extending the flowering cycle beyond 11 weeks.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
