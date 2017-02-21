ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 116 reviews

Space Bomb

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 116 reviews

Space Bomb

This clone-only cross of Tiny Bomb and Space Queen comes from TGA Seeds. The award-winning Space Bomb will produce beautiful lime green buds with orange throughout. Buds have a fruit candy smell with a little bit of that sweet-rot smell and come potent and covered in trichomes.

Effects

98 people reported 557 effects
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 47%
Creative 31%
Focused 29%
Stress 27%
Pain 20%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 19%
Fatigue 9%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 22%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

116

Avatar for wizeguy502
Member since 2013
Bottom Line Up Front: I would highly recommend this to anyone who is looking for a great sativa based hybrid. This is a great late evening weekend / funtimes strain. Onset is a quick and you will soon find yourself engaged, euphoric, and arroused. potent high with lasting effects makes this gr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricTingly
Avatar for DoseDope
Member since 2012
This is by far my favorite. You have to try it. I sat down with a couple of friends and watched tom and jerryy= best time ever
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for griesemer
Member since 2018
Man this is strong. Got this from Trulieve. 4-5 hits on an empty stomach and I was in another dimension.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Thwaylifeshouldbe
Member since 2013
Very strong! My tolerance was hight the first time I tried this strain and it really had an effect on me. I was feeling pretty spaced out actually, maybe don't use too much of this if you have to drive. Great medicine!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for AngelWolf666
Member since 2012
Strong spicy, citrusy, cheese scented bud. Earthy flavor when smoked, flavor not very strong. Tiny buds in the gram I have (a little smaller than miniature marshmallows). Good for small bowls. Smoke isn't too harsh, although it does leave a alight tickle in the back of one's throat. The high does...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Space Bomb

