Space Monkey effects are mostly energizing.
Space Monkey potency is higher THC than average.
Space Monkey is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gorilla Glue and Wookie #15. The aroma is pungent, funky, sour, and dank with a little sweet lavender for good measure. You'll find a few bright orange-red hairs, and decent trichome coverage on Space Monkey's small to medium, mostly round, dusty to dark green nugs. Space Monkey enthusiasts love its relaxing body high, low-key head high, and say it's great for daytime use, aches and pains, stress, PTSD, neausea, and low tolerance smokers. Those who have smoked Space Monkey also report a smooth hit with notes of sweetness, pine, citrus and lavender.
Space Monkey sensations
Space Monkey helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Pain
- 3% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
