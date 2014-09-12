ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 26 reviews

Special K

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 26 reviews

Special K is a hybrid cross between sativa Western Winds and indica Slyder. The plant is tall with substantial girth, despite its lanky indica influence, with elongated buds. The effects are long-lasting with a quick onset, beginning with a physical buzz and evolving into a heady lift that borders on psychedelic. Special K has been called adventureful, making it a wonderful daytime strain. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect to flower at around 10 weeks.

Avatar for BlueDope
Member since 2014
great creative euphoric body high
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Squidears
Member since 2014
Wonderful high. It was very uplifting and left me feeling energetic, but not jittery. Would definitely recommend.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mainefirebreather
Member since 2014
This is a very nice, earthy strain. The smell is identical to lemongrass, with herbal overtones. The effects are very energetic and happy sensations. It is not too head strong and very easy-going.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for jkltrading2
Member since 2014
Love this strain, one of my morning go to's. A little heavy but for an experienced smoker it makes for a wonderful productive morning.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for TechnoNshWeed
Member since 2016
Had "Organic" Special K and not sure what the real difference was. Anyway, copy and paste from a different source: "It features a smell that is both spicy and citrus. It offers a citrus taste that is very enjoyable. This is a hybrid of Northern Lights and Afghani. It is potent with THC around 23% an...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
