HybridTHC 22%CBD

+Speed Auto

+Speed Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Critical Mass x Speed Devil #2 Auto, developed for a fast flowering harvest only 7 weeks after germination. +Speed Auto has a profile of sweet, fruit, and cheese notes, and won first place for Best Autoflowering Strain at the 2022 Spannabis awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed +Speed Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

