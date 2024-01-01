stock photo similar to Spirit Of Detroit
Spirit Of Detroit

  • Spirit Of Detroit effects are mostly calming.

Spirit Of Detroit is a hybrid weed strain that is a genetic cross between East Side OG and Pure Michigan. Spirit Of Detroit is known for its balanced hybrid nature, offering a combination of both indica and sativa effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Spirit Of Detroit typically contains a THC content that varies depending on the specific phenotype, but it often falls within the range of 18% to 24%. This moderate to high THC level makes it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Spirit Of Detroit effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and euphoric. This strain is often associated with inducing a sense of tranquility and happiness, making it a suitable choice for various occasions. Medical marijuana patients frequently choose Spirit Of Detroit to address symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced hybrid genetics provide therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Spirit Of Detroit is bred by 3rd Coast Genetics. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Spirit Of Detroit, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.


Spirit Of Detroit strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Spirit Of Detroit strain flavors

Nutty

Earthy

Spirit Of Detroit strain helps with

  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Spirit Of Detroit strain reviews1

