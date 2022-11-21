Pure Michigan
Pure Michigan effects are mostly calming.
Pure Michigan potency is higher THC than average.
Pure Michigan is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and giggly. Pure Michigan has 29% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pure Michigan, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pure Michigan sensations
Pure Michigan helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
