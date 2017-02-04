ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Spyder Mon is an uplifting CBD strain with a good lineage, getting its manageable euphoria and anti-inflammatory effects from Midnight Farm’s Super Skunk and Florin Wellness Center’s Charlotte’s Web. This combo delivers a 2.5:1 CBD/THC ratio that soothes the body while improving the mood. Its effects are mostly clear-headed that lend themselves to all day use. The aroma is fresh, exhibiting notes of citrus and pine. Utilize Spyder Mon to help reduce inflammation, nausea, headaches, and minor physical aches and pains.

Member since 2015
If I need to focus and do physical activity, I smoke Spyder Mon.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Member since 2017
I really like this as a Amputee this helped me amazingly well with my phantom pains and other issues I deal with. didn't feel tired or anything but definitely relaxed but functional.
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Charlotte's Web
parent
Second strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Spyder Mon

