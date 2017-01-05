Star 47 sounds like a cosmological address, but it’s actually the combined efforts of Sensi Star and AK-47 to create a hybrid worth sharing. These stains were bred together by World of Seeds (seed) Bank. It exhibits a bright aroma of citrus and pine that is pleasurable all on their own, and the effects are lucid and uplifting while remaining centered in a physical placidity. Enjoy this strain all day, as its effects are chill without freezing you to the couch.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
WesleyPipes23
highsethjohnson
aarvid
Find Star 47 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Star 47 nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Star 47
Hang tight. We're looking for Star 47 nearby.