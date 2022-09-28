Star Dust OG
Star Dust OG effects are mostly calming.
Star Dust OG potency is higher THC than average.
Star Dust OG is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Star Dust OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Star Dust OG sensations
Star Dust OG helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
