Hybrid

Stone Free

Named after the Jimi Hendrix song that celebrates freedom and creativity, Stone Free crosses Chemdog D and Mendo Montage. This strain was bred by the Gage Green Group and produces aromatic buds with notes of fruit punch and kush fuel. As for the high, it’ll blanket your body for a cozy day at home or give you the inspiration for working on a project.

 

Strain spotlight

