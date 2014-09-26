ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.1 55 reviews

Strawberry Blue

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 55 reviews

Strawberry Blue

Strawberry Blue is a 75% sativa bred by World of Seeds that crosses Strawberry and New Blue Line. These lanky buds are favored for their notable sweet, fruity aroma and provide heady effects. Indoor or outdoor grows offer comparable yields, with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

Effects

Show all

39 people reported 294 effects
Happy 66%
Energetic 56%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 43%
Relaxed 35%
Stress 53%
Depression 43%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 15%
Dry eyes 17%
Dry mouth 17%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

55

Lineage

Strain parent
Strawberry
parent
Strain
Strawberry Blue

New Strains Alert: Strawberry Blue, Blackberry Haze, Sugar Punch, Pineapple Skunk, and Hardcore OG

