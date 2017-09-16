ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Lemonade
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Lemonade

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.3 195 reviews

Strawberry Lemonade

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 195 reviews

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

Effects

Show all

135 people reported 714 effects
Happy 42%
Relaxed 40%
Uplifted 37%
Energetic 36%
Euphoric 30%
Stress 22%
Depression 20%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 8%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

195

write a review

Find Strawberry Lemonade nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Lemonade nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
Strawberry Lemonade

Products with Strawberry Lemonade

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Lemonade nearby.

Most popular in