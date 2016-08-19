ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Mango Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Mango Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.4 26 reviews

Strawberry Mango Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 26 reviews

Strawberry Mango Haze

Strawberry Mango Haze is a beautiful synergy of effects that just happen to be dressed in sweet, fruity aromas. This strain achieves deep mental haziness and subtle degree of stimulation by combining Strawberry Cough and Mango Haze. The “Haze” effects are supplementary for folks looking for focus in a mundane task, and this beneficial tunnel vision mixed with the mid-range stimulation make Strawberry Mango Haze a quality all-day strain.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

26

Show all

Avatar for KaterTot420
Member since 2016
Hands down, best weed I've ever had. It smells sweet, like actual mango, and it'll even leave a sweet smell on your fingers after loading it. It hits really smooth and gives me a relaxing high while also making me very clever with puns 😂 best weed for a day out at the beach!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxed
Avatar for leroybbad
Member since 2014
I've been vaping this from a 500mg Juju joint hash oil pen. Damn it's great! The effects are exactly what I was looking for. I use it at the office. I'll take just one pull from the hash pen and be focused like a Jedi for a couple hours. At first I was nervous "are people going to know I'm hi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for H5plus
Member since 2016
So here it goes.my very first time smoking yesterday was with this Strawberry Mango Haze.. and I found my self being extremely happy! Al I did was smile and when I caught myself smiling, I smiled even more. If you want to feel happy and for me I didn't have any negative effects with this, I would de...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for HelenKellerwilliams
Member since 2016
Incredibly blissful. Relaxing but not entirely sedating. Best taste of any strain I've ever had when vaped. I have never experienced any anxiety or paranoia on this strain and I can be sensitive. Not sure why this one hasn't blown up yet. Get your hands on it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dar7hvader
Member since 2016
Solid dNk weed. Beautiful smoke Typical haze feeling The fruity aroma is amazing Black mirror season 3 episode 1 some of the finest tv episodes I've seen in my life
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more reviews
write a review

Find Strawberry Mango Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Mango Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Strawberry Mango Haze

Lineage

First strain parent
Mango Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
Strawberry Mango Haze

Products with Strawberry Mango Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Mango Haze nearby.

Most popular in