  3. Strawberry Milkshake
Hybrid

4.3 16 reviews

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake, a perfect 50/50 hybrid, flaunts the fruity flavor of its parent, Strawberry Soda, and the pungent richness of White Fire Alien OG. This combination leaves muscles relaxed and politely tranquilizes overactive, racing minds. Expect laughter, a touch of energy, and a noticeable weight in the eyes. 

Reviews

16

Show all

Avatar for THCTemple
Member since 2016
this is a great strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 8thonfire
Member since 2018
Great strain for someone that doesnt want to get too high.im an every day smoker and I enjoyed the relaxation of this strain. Gives you the feeling 2mg of zyanex does. Definitly not a parnoid feeling the whole time your high. Warning tho it is a creeper
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for aspenscott
Member since 2017
First hit instantly hit my roomate and I. The buds are so dense, and sticky. We are currently sitting and laughing out asses off. One of the best strains I have tried hands down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Connoisseur81
Member since 2019
Distinct taste, with pungent undertones upon inhalation. Almost a gas pack. Its good!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TjKush520
Member since 2016
Excellent strain not the strongest out there But does the trick well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Strawberry Milkshake
User uploaded image of Strawberry Milkshake
User uploaded image of Strawberry Milkshake
User uploaded image of Strawberry Milkshake
User uploaded image of Strawberry Milkshake

Lineage

Strain parent
White Fire Alien OG
parent
Strain
Strawberry Milkshake

Show all

Show all

