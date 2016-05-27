Strawberry Milkshake, a perfect 50/50 hybrid, flaunts the fruity flavor of its parent, Strawberry Soda, and the pungent richness of White Fire Alien OG. This combination leaves muscles relaxed and politely tranquilizes overactive, racing minds. Expect laughter, a touch of energy, and a noticeable weight in the eyes.
