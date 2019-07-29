Bred by Riot Seeds, Strawberry Switchblade crosses a Double Black Doja Blood phenotype, ECSD, and Strawberry Crème. This THC-dominant hybrid has a fruity terpene profile with sweet flavors of cream, strawberries, and grapes. Buds are small-to-medium in size with vibrant purple coloring.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
24
KevinH112
Focuspoint
AJayTheTeK
Bsavage7
Maria1dl
Find Strawberry Switchblade nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Switchblade nearby.
Products with Strawberry Switchblade
Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Switchblade nearby.