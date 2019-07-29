ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Switchblade
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Switchblade
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 24 reviews

Strawberry Switchblade

Strawberry Switchblade

Bred by Riot Seeds, Strawberry Switchblade crosses a Double Black Doja Blood phenotype, ECSD, and Strawberry Crème. This THC-dominant hybrid has a fruity terpene profile with sweet flavors of cream, strawberries, and grapes. Buds are small-to-medium in size with vibrant purple coloring.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

24

Show all

Avatar for KevinH112
Member since 2014
This is a top-notch hybrid in my book. Bought from Trulieve in FL, I've had it crumble, shatter, and edible forms ('oral syringe' 200mg infused olive oil) and it works well for me regardless of which form I use. The onset is all sativa, when inhaled at least but it mellows out into relaxation within...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Focuspoint
Member since 2016
Very balanced hybrid, smooth and good taste. Effects are long lasting. Highly recommend this for a nice peaceful evening setting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for AJayTheTeK
Member since 2019
Purchased 1 gram of Crumble concentrate from a medical dispensary in Florida. Not sure if it has the same origin as the one listed here on leafly but it I would say that I agree with effects listed in the description. Also the sticker on my box says Hybrid and lists Sse for the acronym, not Sws lik...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Bsavage7
Member since 2020
I am a Sativa gal, when its out of stock it is hard for me to find a Hybrid that isn't too Indica-leaning for me. This is officially my first favorite hybrid. It is energizing and uplifting, makes me feel good and wanna get up and do stuff.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Maria1dl
Member since 2018
I dont taste any of the concentrate, it's very mild on the throat. It's very good relief for arthritis which I have degenerative disks also. To me it somewhat feels like indica dominate. But it doesn't put me to sleep or make me sleepy. I ony tried it in the Evole pen from truelieve so far, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Strawberry Switchblade nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Switchblade nearby.

Products with Strawberry Switchblade

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Switchblade nearby.