Sugar Mint
aka Sugar Mintz
Sugar Mint effects are mostly calming.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sugar Mint, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Sugar Mint weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sugar Mint products near you
Sugar Mint sensations
Sugar Mint helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Sugar Mint near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—