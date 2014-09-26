Sugar Punch is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Sannie Seeds that crosses Super Silver Haze with The One. These strong, sweet buds offer a mixed aroma of berry and lemon, delivering sedating, dreamy effects. Indoor grows can expect flowers between 9 and 10 weeks.
