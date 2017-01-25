Suicide Girl by Calyx Garden is the cleverly named cross of Poison OG and Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This beautiful and potent cannabis strain delivers hearty mid-level sedation in the body and a sizzling mental buzz that carries the consumer forward. The flavor and aroma are rich with fuel, fruit, and spices like star anise and pepper. Utilize Suicide Girl to combat anxiety, depression, and minor pain.
