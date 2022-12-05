Summit Sauce
Summit Sauce is a weed strain that combines work from breeders Jigga, as well as Capulator. It's a cross of Mint Chocolate Gelato x Frozen Lemons, and is part of the GC Uniques line from Good Chemistry Nurseries. This indica has an earthy and floral aroma with an earthy and piney taste. This indica typically leaves users feeling nice and relaxed.
Buy Summit Sauce weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Summit Sauce products near you
Similar to Summit Sauce near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—