Sativa

4.5 46 reviews

Sunburn

Calculated from 46 reviews

Sunburn

Sunburn is a lime green sativa-dominant hybrid that reeks of old, sweet genetics. Sunburn began as Island Sweet Skunk crossed with Rug Burn OG. Island Sweet Skunk’s genetics supposedly crossed the ocean with Vietnam Veterans. Colorado Seed Inc. took this beautifully uplifting cut and stabilized the genetics further with the addition of their Gupta Kush. The blend of sweet, pungent, and floral aromas coalesce to create an all-day sativa that stimulates without too much anxiety or paranoia.   

Effects

36 people reported 290 effects
Happy 61%
Uplifted 55%
Creative 47%
Energetic 47%
Focused 44%
Pain 41%
Stress 36%
Fatigue 30%
Inflammation 30%
Depression 27%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

46

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Rug Burn OG
parent
Second strain parent
Island Sweet Skunk
parent
Strain
Sunburn
Strain child
Sun Ra
child

