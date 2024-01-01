stock photo similar to Sunrise
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Sunrise
Sunrise is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Fig Farms from a genetic cross of Sherbert x Purple Fig #51. This strain manifests as a deep purple plant with a stark white coat of trichomes. Sunrise has a nose full of grape, candy, and floral notes with a touch of astringent. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunrise, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
