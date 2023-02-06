Sunset Shortcake effects are mostly calming.
Sunset Shortcake potency is higher THC than average.
Sunset Shortcake is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, euphoric, and relaxed. Sunset Shortcake has 32% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunset Shortcake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sunset Shortcake strain effects
Sunset Shortcake strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
