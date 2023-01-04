Sunshine Kush
Sunshine Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Sunshine Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Sunshine Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, creative, and energetic. Sunshine Kush has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunshine Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sunshine Kush
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sunshine Kush sensations
Sunshine Kush helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sunshine Kush products near you
Similar to Sunshine Kush near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—