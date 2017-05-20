ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Supa Don
Sativa

4.5 8 reviews

Supa Don

Supa Don

Supa Don is a 70% sativa strain bred from Oregon Trainwreck (also called “The Don”) and DJ Short Blueberry. Its dark, forest green buds carry a distinct blueberry aroma and a heavy coat of crystal resin. Due to the high amount of the terpene beta-caryophyllene, Supa Don is known to calm anxieties while lifting depression. 

8

Avatar for DeanOG
Member since 2016
Supa Don is one of if not my favorite strain due to the smoothness, flavor and wonderfully focused effect. The terpenes are strong and heady. I grew 'the don' last summer and it too is one of my favorites and very similar to the supa don. If you are looking for something that is easy on the airwa...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Bennx131
Member since 2015
Head high when you smoke that you are not relaxed!
CreativeEnergeticGiggly
Avatar for LadyFaithL
Member since 2016
Nice smooth ride up, and wow is it an up! Kept me stable and happy for hours.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for AmandaLePanda
Member since 2016
Great daytime high! Has become one of my favorite strains of late.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for jsuz7090
Member since 2015
FocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
Lineage

DJ Short Blueberry
Trainwreck
Supa Don

