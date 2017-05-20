Supa Don is a 70% sativa strain bred from Oregon Trainwreck (also called “The Don”) and DJ Short Blueberry. Its dark, forest green buds carry a distinct blueberry aroma and a heavy coat of crystal resin. Due to the high amount of the terpene beta-caryophyllene, Supa Don is known to calm anxieties while lifting depression.
Strain spotlight
