Great middle ground between Super Boof (makes me focused on whatever my attention is on) and Trop Cherries (makes me prioritize based on safety) and makes me get important stuff done! There’s a chemical, blue cheese, hint, but the effects are great for productivity. Also, Trop Cherries, by itself, makes me agitated. This seems to mellow that out and transform it into safety focus. So, if you also get a weird effect from Trop Cherries, you may actually like this one.

