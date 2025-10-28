Super Buff Cherry
aka Super Boof Cherry
Super Buff Cherry effects are mostly energizing.
Super Buff Cherry potency is higher THC than average.
Super Buff Cherry is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by GrowMoreFire Genetics from a genetic cross of Super Boof x Tropicana Cherry. This is a robust strain, with vigorous, neck-breaking growth, broad plants, and vibrant, pungent buds that flower into eye-popping shades of purple, pink, and green. Its complex genetics bring tangy and tropical cherry terps to the forefront, and euphoric effects suited to any situation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Buff Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Super Buff CherryOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Super Buff Cherry strain effects
Super Buff Cherry strain flavors
Super Buff Cherry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Super Buff Cherry products near you
Similar to Super Buff Cherry near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—