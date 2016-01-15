ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Chronic is an indica-dominant cross between a pre-‘98 Chronic and Critical Kush. Super Chronic brings you a smooth, sweet flavor with hints of skunk, lemon, and pine. Cultivated for potency and strong medical benefits, Super Chronic is a sublime strain with high levels of THC and CBD for a calming cerebral high.

Avatar for rhamelin
Member since 2016
good stuff,great for insomnia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tutux420
Member since 2015
Got a fresh batch from Karuna, this strain is very tasty and smooth when properly flushed. Smoked in a joint, strong, pine and earthy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MrRousey
Member since 2018
It is definitely super for a reason. Super chronic hits all the right spots for me and my medical needs. fantastic Indica dominant strain for right before bed if you have chronic pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Chronic
parent
Second strain parent
Critical Kush
parent
Strain
Super Chronic

New Strains Alert: Dutch Thunder Fuck, Early Skunk, Blackberry Diesel, Super Chronic, and More
