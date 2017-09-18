ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super G
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Super G

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.6 8 reviews

Super G

Super G

Super G by Soulshine Cannabis is a Haze-heavy powerplayer that combines the stimulating elements of G13 and Super Silver Haze. This sativa-dominant combination smells of Haze, exhibiting earth and skunk aromas and pine on the exhale. The effects strike the head immediately, offering an uplifting mental buzz and pleasant body effects that complement the stimulation natural to this strain. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Ok, so I vaped this chronic and was instantly consumed with paranoia. Dry mouth, red eyes, disfunctional overall. Thought I was going down Sativa lane but ended up on Indica Blvd. weird!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryTingly
Avatar for TheIronLung718
Member since 2014
Super G is super me nice sativa effect.. it's a upper I can hang out and smoke a zip not even know great taste 🔥 strain and new-G NYC 👌🏼
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for sbarebo
Member since 2016
Great relaxing sativa. Excellent haze and pleasant and sweet to taste while maintaining a pleasurable herb flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for stonergirl4
Member since 2017
Pretty good sativa. I was pretty anxious and upset before I smoked this out of my bong but I actually felt way better after I took some hits from this. Made me relaxed, spacey and a little dizzy. Try it for sure!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeTingly
write a review

Find Super G nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super G nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Super G
User uploaded image of Super G
User uploaded image of Super G

Lineage

First strain parent
G13
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Super G

Products with Super G

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Super G nearby.

Most popular in