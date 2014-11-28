ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 199 reviews

Super Jack

aka Super Jack Herer, Super Silver Jack

A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

139 people reported 1109 effects
Energetic 66%
Uplifted 58%
Happy 53%
Focused 51%
Creative 41%
Stress 33%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Fatigue 23%
Pain 20%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Super Jack

