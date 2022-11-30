Super Sherb
aka Super Sherb #4, Super Sherbert
Super Sherb effects are mostly calming.
Super Sherb potency is higher THC than average.
Super Sherb, also known as Super Sherb #4 and Super Sherbert,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, tingly, and relaxed. Super Sherb has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Super Sherb, before let us know! Leave a review.
Super Sherb sensations
Super Sherb helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
