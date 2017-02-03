ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Silver Lights is a hybrid strain with effects that quickly transition from functional to deeply sedating with every hit. With an uplifting onset that settles behind the eyes, Super Silver Lights is immediately euphoric, leaving the taste of mint, herbs, and earth on the palate. These effects course through the body, leading the consumer to a comfortable and cozy place. But double down on your dosage and anticipate weighed effects that are warm and sedative, drawing you closer to sleep. Utilize Super Silver Lights for depression, stress, and mood elevation in small doses, and meanwhile rest and deep relaxation can be found with heavier doses.

Avatar for blackboyfly215
Member since 2016
Good strain. Really relaxing. slowly creeps up on you making you feel real warm.and comfortable until you start calling asleep. lol
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for beentheresmokedthat
Member since 2016
Frosty and hard hitting. Picked up from Chicago dispensary and has quickly become a favorite. Definitely more toward the energetic sativa effects in the head, but the couch lock associated definitely didn't make this a strain is suggest for productivity.
feelings
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MotherHerbal323
Member since 2015
Nice one for a giggly high. And I am a seasoned smoker. Reminds me of my first time.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for dariushamg
Member since 2018
Nice light piney smell; doesn't carry a strong odor, which is nice at times. Smooth and calming. Felt creative during and afterwards smoking. Good for long smoking sessions or to blaze throughout the day. Would definitely recommend
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MotherHerbal323
Member since 2015
Pretty good. Nice taste.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
