Super Silver Lights is a hybrid strain with effects that quickly transition from functional to deeply sedating with every hit. With an uplifting onset that settles behind the eyes, Super Silver Lights is immediately euphoric, leaving the taste of mint, herbs, and earth on the palate. These effects course through the body, leading the consumer to a comfortable and cozy place. But double down on your dosage and anticipate weighed effects that are warm and sedative, drawing you closer to sleep. Utilize Super Silver Lights for depression, stress, and mood elevation in small doses, and meanwhile rest and deep relaxation can be found with heavier doses.