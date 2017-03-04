- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
33
Cmunz
emilymarsha11
GenYHippie
americanherbalspirit
againstflea
Find Suzy Q nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Suzy Q nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Suzy Q
Hang tight. We're looking for Suzy Q nearby.