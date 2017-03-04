ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Suzy Q

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Suzy Q
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.     

26 people reported 166 effects
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 38%
Focused 30%
Hungry 23%
Sleepy 23%
Pain 53%
Inflammation 30%
Muscle spasms 26%
Stress 26%
Fatigue 19%
Dry eyes 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Headache 15%

Avatar for Cmunz
Member since 2016
Tested about 18% cbd less than 1% thc. Aroma was amazingly appealing of sweet skunky pine. Buds were somewhat loose and leafy compared to what i'm used to, but harvesting a little prematurely is a technique growers use to maximize cbd ratios. I don't have any serious pathology so cannot comment on t...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for emilymarsha11
Member since 2016
my favorite CBD strain. I got an 18:1 ratio (CBD:THC) and it's perfect for taming my anxiety while still keeping me awake, and for helping me focus.
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GenYHippie
Member since 2014
First time with this strain. Very pleased wiped out my nearly 2 day headache within 10 minutes. Didn't take much, mild flavor no unpleasant brain/body rush just relief.
Relaxed
Avatar for americanherbalspirit
Member since 2015
Right off the bat, I did not have flower or concentrate of this strain directly. HOWEVER, I have tried terps derived from it, that were then added to CBD isolate. It has a beautiful vanilla almond butter smell, and leaves a creamy almond and slightly citrus/cherry aftertaste. In the form that I have...
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for againstflea
Member since 2017
Labeled at 17% CBD, 1% THC. Very relaxing, kept anxiety to a minimum when I left the house. Clear-headed, no paranoia. Can't wait to mix it with some otherwise excellent sativas to combat the side effects.
HungryRelaxedTingly
