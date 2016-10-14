Sweet Nina by Colorado Seed Inc. is a hybrid cross of Hindu Kush and Nina Limone. Nina Limone (another CO Seed Inc. cut) offers a bright citrus flavor and aroma while imbuing the consumer with a keen mental alertness. This mental energy finds a counterbalance in Hindu Kush, which offers soothing body effects that mellow the consumer into a state of physical relaxation. Sweet Nina is ideal for patients seeking relief from nausea, physical discomfort, and stress.
