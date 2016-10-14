ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Sweet Nina
Hybrid

3.9 7 reviews

Sweet Nina

Sweet Nina

Sweet Nina by Colorado Seed Inc. is a hybrid cross of Hindu Kush and Nina Limone. Nina Limone (another CO Seed Inc. cut) offers a bright citrus flavor and aroma while imbuing the consumer with a keen mental alertness. This mental energy finds a counterbalance in Hindu Kush, which offers soothing body effects that mellow the consumer into a state of physical relaxation. Sweet Nina is ideal for patients seeking relief from nausea, physical discomfort, and stress. 

 

Reviews

7

Member since 2016
Citrus notes and smooth. Mellow and relaxed buzz.
RelaxedUplifted
Member since 2016
tastes amazing. kept me energized for a good bit, then lulled me off.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Member since 2017
Not the prettiest bud but looks are definitely deceiving. She eases in, flinging glitter before a full on care bear stare. I could hug a tree, wait, will hug a tree. Head is nice and clear, no couchlock.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Lineage

Hindu Kush
Strain
Sweet Nina

