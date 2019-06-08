Coming from the Green House Seed Co., Sweet Valley Kush is an Afghan Kush cultivar with origins in the Hindu Kush region. Plants stay short and produce dense dark green buds coated in resin, giving the strain a sparkly quality. Sweet Valley Kush offers a sweet taste reminiscent of berries on the inhale, while finishing with a thick earthy kush flavor on the exhale. The relaxing and long-lasting high will make for a great Sunday afternoon when your calendar is free.