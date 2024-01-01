stock photo similar to T99
T99

T99 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights x Haze and Big Buddha Cheese. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. T99 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Kiwi Seeds, the average price of T99 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about T99’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed T99, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



