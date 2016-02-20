A sativa from Sensi Seeds, Northern Lights #5 x Haze is a vigorous strain bred to improve upon Haze’s flowering time and bud structure. With zesty flavors of pungent spice, this 70% sativa delivers an invigorating cerebral buzz that seems to boost sensory awareness. Though the indica in her shines through in density and growth stature, this strain carefully preserves an uplifting high that’s perfect for daytime use.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
45
Trilly1
gangagal
ECNALUBMA
kingrob1017
NORCO4LIFE
Find Northern Lights #5 x Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Northern Lights #5 x Haze nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Northern Lights #5 x Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Northern Lights #5 x Haze nearby.